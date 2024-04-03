Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $903.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $874.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $708.60. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $878.87.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

