Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,042 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,863,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.92.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $297.48 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $305.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.82.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

