Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of IDEX worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

IDEX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

