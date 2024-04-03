Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $426.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $329.46 and a one year high of $461.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $432.50 and a 200-day moving average of $411.52. The company has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.