Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $7.05 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 4.9 %

TSLA opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

