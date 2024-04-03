Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $81,010,974. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE AZO opened at $3,170.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,937.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,713.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,089.61.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

