Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MS opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

