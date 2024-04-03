Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.85. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

