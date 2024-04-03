Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,144,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.3% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after buying an additional 880,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after buying an additional 609,306 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $166.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.42.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

