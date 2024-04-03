Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 65,436 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,436 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

