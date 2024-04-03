Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,331 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,797 shares of company stock worth $81,010,974 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,089.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE AZO opened at $3,170.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,937.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,713.10.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.