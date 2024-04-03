Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,866 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Crown worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Crown by 55.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,019,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

