Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,368 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

STZ opened at $267.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.05 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.