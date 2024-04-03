Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,580 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 1.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.83. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

