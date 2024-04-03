Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,961 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after buying an additional 320,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after buying an additional 701,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,802. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $194.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.95. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

