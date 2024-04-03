Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,984 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

ELS stock opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.