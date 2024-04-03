Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,988 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of IDEX worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.88 and a 200-day moving average of $213.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

