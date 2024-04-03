Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 401 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $878.87.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $903.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $874.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $708.60. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

