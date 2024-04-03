Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,846 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,451,285,000 after purchasing an additional 305,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,529,709,000 after buying an additional 887,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after acquiring an additional 472,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,756,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after acquiring an additional 709,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 753,458 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

