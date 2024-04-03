Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 68,334 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,334 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,191,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 660.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 851,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 739,836 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 691,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

