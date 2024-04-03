Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,839 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises approximately 1.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $180.39 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average is $161.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

