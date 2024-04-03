Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,039 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.9 %

Amphenol stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

