Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in March

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,175,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 1,115,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.9 days.
Dye & Durham Trading Down 4.9 %
OTCMKTS DYNDF opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.
About Dye & Durham
