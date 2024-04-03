Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.41.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $227.49 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

