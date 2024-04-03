Elementis (LON:ELM) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.82), with a volume of 855008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.40 ($1.86).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £855.89 million, a PE ratio of 3,625.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Elementis’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

