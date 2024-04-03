Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 3.3 %

ELV stock opened at $499.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.50.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

