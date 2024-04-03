Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Posts Earnings Results

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 168.87% and a negative return on equity of 165.83%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

Else Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of BABYF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.59. Else Nutrition has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

