Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Posts Earnings Results

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 168.87% and a negative return on equity of 165.83%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.
Else Nutrition Price Performance
Shares of BABYF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.59. Else Nutrition has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Else Nutrition Company Profile
