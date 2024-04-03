Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. Emeren Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

