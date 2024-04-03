Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,461,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $367,500.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $193,965.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $193,725.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $245.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.52 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,483,800,000 after buying an additional 408,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,989 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $158,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $50,254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 741.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $233,408,000 after buying an additional 1,182,556 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

