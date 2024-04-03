Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

