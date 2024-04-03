Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

EGHSF opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

