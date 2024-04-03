Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Director Buys $20,790.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) Director Peter S. Kim acquired 1,512 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $20,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TRDA opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $466.37 million, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.82 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
TRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TRDA
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Entrada Therapeutics
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.