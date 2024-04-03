Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Director Buys $20,790.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) Director Peter S. Kim acquired 1,512 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $20,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRDA opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $466.37 million, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.82 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRDA

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.