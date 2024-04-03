EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $48.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

EPR Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

EPR stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.60%.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

