Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.47.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

