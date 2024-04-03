Erin N. Kane Sells 1,385 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $38,724.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,370 shares in the company, valued at $15,556,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $732.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,873,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,579,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after buying an additional 401,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,447,000 after buying an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AdvanSix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,142,000 after buying an additional 48,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

