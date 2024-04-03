Essex Savings Bank Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after acquiring an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,994,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,095,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,663,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,658,000 after buying an additional 317,682 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

