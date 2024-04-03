Essex Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

