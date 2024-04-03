Essex Savings Bank Sells 2,549 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.