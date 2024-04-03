Essex Savings Bank Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 838 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

