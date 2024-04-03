Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $65.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTA

Establishment Labs Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $50.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth $60,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.