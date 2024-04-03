Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Shares of EL opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 117.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

