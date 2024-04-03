Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 23,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 33,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $180.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

