Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.
Euronext Stock Performance
Shares of Euronext stock opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $67.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66.
Euronext Company Profile
