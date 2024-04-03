Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

EB opened at $5.24 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $533.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $87.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 217.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Eventbrite by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Eventbrite by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

