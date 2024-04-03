Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 4,022 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

