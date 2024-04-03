EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) CRO Sells $25,605.00 in Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicole Swies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of EZCORP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $19,642.50.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $601.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.15. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.66 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after buying an additional 267,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,561,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 122,964 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,532,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,137,000 after buying an additional 228,013 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,510,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after buying an additional 118,599 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EZPW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

