FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 370 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 606.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

DFAS stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

