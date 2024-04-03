FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 5,162 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 240.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $276.21 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

