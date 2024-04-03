FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 870 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,811,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IHI opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

