FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NEE stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.